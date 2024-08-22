Arsenal are making a late-window play for Chelsea target and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Napoli have been expecting Osimhen to leave this summer but with only eight days left in the window, his future remains under the scanner.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the Nigerian forward and the Blues are interested in getting their hands on him.

However, the west London club are wary of signing him on a permanent deal given their concerns regarding PSR.

According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Arsenal have joined the race for the striker in the final stretch of the transfer window and he is being ‘forcefully pursued’.

They made enquiries for him last week and are now pursuing a potential deal to sign him this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to meet Napoli’s high demands and the salary expectations of Osimhen.

Napoli’s interest in Romelu Lukaku is also dependent on the club selling the Nigerian this summer.