Fenerbahce believe Sheffield United are asking for too much money for defensive midfielder Vini Souza in the ongoing transfer window.

Sheffield United signed the midfielder last summer and he has started the first two Championship games this season.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are interested in getting their hands on the Brazilian midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

The club are exploring a deal to sign him but for the moment the two sides are far apart when it comes to the valuation of the player.

Sheffield United paid a fee of €12.5m for the player last season and according to Turkish outlet Haber, the Championship side want more than what they forked out for Souza.

The Blades believe Souza has increased his value through his performances in the Premier League last season despite the club getting relegated.

Fenerbahce sporting director Mario Branco met Sheffield United officials over a potential deal for the midfielder.

However, for the moment the Turkish giants are of the opinion that the Championship club are asking for too much money for Souza.