Sheffield United have been contacted by Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce about midfielder Vinicius Souza.

The defensive midfielder bolstered his reputation last season despite Sheffield United being relegated from the Premier League.

He is now being linked with a move away before the transfer window closes and there is interest from Turkey.

Fenerbahce have now contacted Sheffield United, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, to ask about Souza.

The Yellow Canaries have asked the Blades about his availability and what the conditions of a deal to take him from Bramall Lane would look like.

Moving to Fenerbahce to play under Mourinho could be an attractive proposition for Souza.

The midfielder has played in both Sheffield United’s Championship games this season and the Blades would likely demand a steep price to let him go.

Souza still has another three years left to run on his contract at Chris Wilder’s side.