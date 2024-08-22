Bayer Leverkusen were prepared to match Brentford’s bid for Sepp van den Berg but the Liverpool defender chose the London club as he is keen to play in the Premier League.

The Dutch defender has checked into Brentford’s training ground to finalise the formalities of his transfer from Liverpool.

The two clubs have an agreement in place for the defender to join the London club for a fee of €30m.

Xabi Alonso personally spoke with the defender to convince him to return to Germany with Leverkusen following his loan stint at Mainz last season.

The German champions were also prepared to match Brentford’s bid but according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Van den Berg chose to opt for a move to Brentford.

Van den Berg has been itching to play in the Premier League and is keen to test himself in the English top flight.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has also managed to build an excellent rapport with the defender during their conversations.

Arne Slot was keen to keep him at Liverpool but Van den Berg felt that he needed to move on from Anfield for his development.