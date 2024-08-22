Crystal Palace have expressed an interest in Raheem Sterling, but his wages are an issue, according to the Evening Standard.

Chelsea want to offload Sterling before the transfer window closes and the winger would prefer a permanent exit from Stamford Bridge.

Sterling has ruled out heading for Saudi Arabia, while he is also not convinced about going abroad as he wants to try to get back into the England squad and sees the Premier League as the best place to do that.

Crystal Palace, who lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier this summer, have now expressed an interest in Sterling.

The Eagles are keen on the former Manchester City winger, but his wages would be an issue.

Sterling takes home in excess of £300,000 a week at Chelsea.

Interested clubs in the Premier League are unlikely to be prepared to pay that, leaving two options: Sterling either takes a big pay cut or Chelsea subsidise some of his salary.

Chelsea are in the process of putting together a list of options for Sterling and will then discuss them with the winger and his camp.