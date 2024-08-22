Kieran Trippier is unlikely to join Everton if he leaves Newcastle United before the end of the transfer window next week, according to the Daily Mail.

It emerged earlier today that Trippier is pushing to leave Newcastle before the window closes a week from Friday.

He wants to play regular football this season and Eddie Howe has already indicated that the defender will not be a guaranteed starter anymore at Newcastle.

Trippier is also unhappy at the way he lost the Newcastle captaincy and is assessing his options before the end of the window.

Everton are interested in signing the experienced full-back but he is unlikely to end up at Goodison Park.

He is not expected to consider a move to Everton even if they make an offer for him in the coming days.

Trippier is attracting interest from clubs in the Championship but he could well continue at Newcastle as well.

His relationship with Howe remains strong and the Newcastle manager wants to retain his experience in the squad.