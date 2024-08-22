Ipswich Town’s talks to sign Sunderland winger Jack Clarke are ‘quite advanced’, according to journalist Stuart Watson.

Kieran McKenna’s side are making a big push to sign Clarke before the transfer window closes at the end of next week.

They have gone in with a bid of £15m to test Sunderland’s resolve and it has been suggested the Black Cats are considering it.

The swoop could be even further along the line though as it is claimed now that the talks are ‘quite advanced’ about Clarke heading for Portman Road.

Ipswich are confident the winger can step up to the Premier League and are prepared to splash the cash to sign him.

For Sunderland, with Clarke having two years left on his contract, this summer might be the time of maximum value for them to sell.

However, that would remove a key attacking weapon from Regis Le Bris’ team with little time left to replace him.

Leeds United and Southampton are also admirers of Clarke, but Ipswich are firmly in the driving seat.