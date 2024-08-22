Leeds United are putting winger Largie Ramazani through a medical before signing him from Almeria, according to Sky Sports News.

The 23-year-old winger has arrived in West Yorkshire to complete the formalities of his transfer to Leeds in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Leeds have agreed to a deal worth €11.7m with Almeria for the signature of the former Manchester United academy player.

The Whites are pushing to secure a deal for the winger’s arrival soon and want to finalise his arrival today.

It has been claimed that the winger is undergoing a medical at Leeds at the moment ahead of his transfer.

Once the winger passes a medical, Ramazani will sign a long-term contract with the Yorkshire giants.

Leeds view the player as the replacement for Crysencio Summerville who joined West Ham earlier in the window.

Apart from Ramazani, Leeds are still looking to bring in a central midfielder, a full-back and a forward ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.