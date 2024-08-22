Leicester City have thrashed out a fee with Crystal Palace for the proposed arrival of Jordan Ayew this summer, according to the South London Press.

The Foxes have been working on a deal to sign the veteran forward from Crystal Palace in the ongoing transfer window.

Palace have been keen to move before the window closes next week and Leicester have come forward to sign him.

The negotiations have been progressing at a steady pace and Ayew is now expected to be on his way to Leicester in the coming days.

It has been claimed that a fee has been thrashed out between the two clubs for the attacker’s transfer.

Leicester have agreed to fork out a fee of around £8m for the signature of Ayew from Crystal Palace this summer.

With a deal in place between the two clubs, the 32-year-old is expected to travel to the East Midlands to complete the formalities of the transfer.

Steve Cooper has been keen to add more Premier League experience to his squad and Ayew has been a key target for the Leicester boss.