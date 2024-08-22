Liverpool still need to iron out the final details on ‘payment terms and deal structure’ for Valencia shot-stopper Girogi Mamardashvili, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are yet to sign any new players this summer and the transfer window is set to close in just over one week.

They pushed for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi earlier this month but faced rejection from the player; now they are in talks to sign another La Liga star.

This time the Reds are in talks with Valencia for Georgian custodian Mamardashvili, who they see as a long-term replacement for Alisson.

It has been suggested that Arne Slot’s side will pay €35m to Valencia for the goalkeeper, while Valencia will have a sell-on clause.

However, the Reds and Valencia are still in discussions as they are looking to agree on the payment terms and the structure of the deal.

Mamardashvili will stay at least one full season at Valencia on loan before he joins the Reds or the loan could be extended by another year.

Valencia are now set to gain a big financial boost as well as keep Mamardashvili’s services between the sticks at Mestalla for at least another season.