Manuel Ugarte’s deal from Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester United is now in the final stages, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been looking to sign a new defensive midfielder this season and PSG’s Ugarte is their top choice for the role.

The clubs have been engaged in conversations from last month regarding the midfielder and the Red Devils made it clear that they do not want to meet PSG’s asking €60m for him.

PSG boss Luis Enrique recently decided that the Uruguay international is not part of his plans and it grew Manchester United’s confidence.

The Red Devils want to loan Ugarte in initially with an obligation to buy him next summer and PSG are happy to move forward with the formula.

And now it has been suggested that Manchester United’s negotiations to sign Ugarte are at the final stages.

The Premier League side have been persistent with their Ugarte chase and now they are close to securing him.

Now it remains to be how early Manchester United will wrap up a deal for the 23-year-old Uruguay international.