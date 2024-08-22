Marc Guehi is unlikely to feature for Crystal Palace this weekend if Newcastle United manage to make progress in negotiations for his signature, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle are closing in on a deal with Crystal Palace for their top defensive target after four failed bids for him this summer.

Paul Mitchell is leading the talks for Newcastle with the club growing in confidence of getting a deal done for the defender.

Crystal Palace have been sticking to their £70m valuation of the player and are waiting for Newcastle to match it.

It has been claimed that Palace could decide against fielding Guehi this weekend against West Ham at Selhurst Park if progress is made in negotiations with Newcastle.

The defender played the full 90 minutes in Crystal Palace’s 2-1 defeat to Brentford on the opening weekend of the season.

Newcastle are pushing to make sure that they land Eddie Howe’s top defensive target in the ongoing transfer window.

Guehi is keen on the move to Newcastle but has so far decided against agitating for the move.