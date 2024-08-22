Newcastle United are set to offer a fee in excess of €20m for Olympiacos’ Argentine midfielder Santiago Hezze.

With a week remaining before the transfer window closes, teams are making last-minute preparations to restock their squads.

Newcastle have been chasing Marc Guehi to boost their defensive options, but are also keen to strengthen elsewhere too.

They have gone to the Greek shores looking for a defensive midfielder to provide manager Eddie Howe with options.

Olympiacos’ 22-year-old midfielder Hezze is the player they want to take to Tyneside.

According to Greek outlet Sportime, the Magpies are willing to offer more than €20m for the services of Hezze.

It now remains to be seen how long Newcastle take to make an official bid and whether their initial bid is enough to convince the Greek giants.

Hezze moved to Greece only last summer and has notched up 51 appearances for the club, six of which were in the Europa League and nine in the Europa Conference League.