Everton transfer target Kieran Trippier is not guaranteed to leave Newcastle United before next week’s transfer deadline day, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The veteran full-back has been linked with a move away from Newcastle after two-and-a-half years of service for the Tyneside club.

West Ham had initially expressed interest in signing him but they have now managed to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka in that position.

With less than a year left on his current contract, Sean Dyche’s Everton are also looking at him as a cheaper option for the right-back position.

The player himself is also open to a move away from St James’ Park.

However, it is not guaranteed that Trippier will leave Newcastle United in the coming few days.

In fact, there is a chance that he might stay put beyond next Friday’s transfer deadline day.

Trippier was on the Newcastle bench for their opening-day fixture against Southampton last Saturday.