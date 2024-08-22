Real Betis are in advanced talks with Barcelona regarding Vitor Roque, who has been firmly on Everton’s radar, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees were handed a 3-0 thrashing by Brighton on their opening day of the Premier League season.

Everton’s hierarchy have been urged to bring more attacking options for Sean Dyche and they have been linked with Barcelona’s Roque.

The 19-year-old Brazilian is not in Hansi Flick’s plans and Barcelona are looking to offload him this summer.

Everton were named as Real Betis’ strongest competitors for Roque just days ago.

However, Real Betis have now progressed talks regarding Roque and now it has been suggested that the negotiations are now at an advanced stage.

It has been suggested that the Spanish clubs are discussing about a one season or a two-season loan deal with an option to buy.

Real Betis are expecting to reach an agreement with Barcelona for the teenage attacker and now it remains to be seen if Everton will try to hijack Roque with a late offer in the transfer window.