Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has admitted that it is no surprise that Ipswich Town target Jack Clarke is wanted at several clubs in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Black Cats would ideally like to hold on to the winger but interest from the Premier League has complicated their plans.

With eight days left in the window, Sunderland are under pressure to sell the winger before the transfer window closes next week.

Ipswich have tabled a bid to take him to Portman Road and even Southampton are exploring a deal for the Sunderland star.

Le Bris revealed that Clarke is available to play this weekend after training normally with the rest of the squad.

He insisted that it is normal that the winger is in demand and he is happy to have players of such quality in his squad.

The Sunderland manager said in a press conference: “Jack Clarke trained this morning, so he is available for the weekend at the moment.

“When you have talented players, they will be targeted.

“It’s the rules of the window – it’s good news to have these players.”

Clarke is open to a move to a club in the Premier League if a deal can be agreed upon.