Sheffield Wednesday are looking at more strikers than just Brighton & Hove Albion man Mark O’Mahony, according to the Star.

The Owls managed to beat off competition to bring back Ike Ugbo earlier this summer, but Danny Rohl would like more attacking options.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently talking to Brighton about potentially taking 19-year-old striker O’Mahony on loan.

However, the Owls are not putting all their eggs in the O’Mahony basket.

The club have been discussing other options and could sign another striker, or even sign O’Mahony and a further striker, though it remains unclear exactly what they will do.

O’Mahony was on the bench as an unused substitute in Brighton’s 3-0 win away at Everton in the Premier League last weekend.

He clocked just over an hour of football in the top flight for the Seagulls last season.

Brighton could be ready to send O’Mahony out to the Championship for regular game time, but whether he will be the striker Sheffield Wednesday sign remains to be seen.