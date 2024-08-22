Red Bull Salzburg striker Roko Simic has arrived on Wearside ahead of completing a proposed switch to Sunderland this summer.

Sunderland are in talks to sign the 20-year-old forward from the Austrian giants in the ongoing transfer window.

The Black Cats have been making progress in the negotiations and are now close to agreeing on a deal to sign Simic.

According to Germanijak, the forward has already arrived on Wearside to complete the formalities of the transfer.

A final deal is still not in place between the two clubs and Sunderland and Salzburg are still finalising the terms of the agreement.

However, the deal is advanced enough for Simic to travel to England and wait for the final green light on Wearside.

Once a deal is in place between the two clubs, the Croatian will be put through a medical ahead of signing for Sunderland.

The Milan-born striker has scored seven times in 54 appearances for Salzburg and is now on the cusp of joining the Black Cats.