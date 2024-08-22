Sunderland are this morning considering an offer from Ipswich Town for Leeds United target Jack Clarke, according to Sky Sports News.

Clarke has been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

His former club Leeds are claimed to be keen and have money to spend after selling Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, while Southampton had a bid for Clarke turned down earlier this summer.

Ipswich have also seen a bid rejected, but they have come back with a big proposal and it is worth £15m plus add-ons.

The offer is so substantial that Sunderland are now thinking about the offer this morning.

Ipswich will be hoping the proposal is enough to make Sunderland accept and sanction an exit for the winger.

Clarke has a further two years to run on his Sunderland contract and the Black Cats may feel that now is the time when his value will be at its highest.

However, selling the winger would weaken Regis Le Bris’ squad at the Stadium of Light and leave limited time to find a replacement.