Sunderland defender Nectarios Triantis could be on his way out on loan before next Friday’s transfer deadline with interest arriving from both Scotland and other EFL clubs, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Championship club signed the Australian only last summer from Central Coast Mariners for a fee in the region of £300,000.

After finding his chances limited at the Stadium of Light during the first part of the season, the defender was sent out on loan to Hibernian on the final day of the January transfer window.

He ended with 14 appearances but following his return to Sunderland, he is now expected to be on his way out yet again.

Multiple EFL clubs are keen on signing Triantis on loan but they are not the only ones.

There is interest in the 21-year-old from Scotland as well, where clubs came to know about his potential.

Sunderland could give him the green light to move out on loan to gather more first-team experience before next week’s deadline.

It now remains to be seen where the immediate future of the player lies.