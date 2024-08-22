Sunderland have secured a sell-on clause as a deal to sell Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town has been agreed, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kieran McKenna’s side have been making a big push to take Clarke to Portman Road and tabled a substantial offer for him earlier this week.

Ipswich are convinced that the Sunderland winger can handle the step up to the Premier League and want to sign him.

Talks with Sunderland have now reached a successful conclusion as a deal is in place between both clubs.

Ipswich have agreed to a total package of £20m plus add-ons, which Sunderland are happy to take.

Crucially, the Black Cats have also included a sell-on clause in the deal.

If Clarke flourishes in the Premier League at Ipswich and earns another big money move later down the line, Sunderland will benefit financially.

It is unclear what percentage the sell-on clause is that has been agreed between the two clubs.