Royal Antwerp midfielder Pierre Dwomoh is currently completing his medical tests before he joins Watford.

The Hornets have started their domestic season very well as they have secured all six points from their first two matches.

They have been active in this season’s transfer window and are keen on adding a new midfielder to their ranks.

Royal Antwerp’s 20-year-old central midfielder Dwomoh is a player they like and they are set to land him.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Dwomoh is currently going through his medical examinations to become a new Watford player.

Watford and the Belgian outfit have agreed on a deal worth €1m for the former Belgium youth international.

Dwomoh spent last season on loan with RWD Molenbeek in the Belgian top division and played 28 league matches.

The young Belgian now will be looking to become an integral part of Tom Cleverley’s side.