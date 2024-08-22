West Brom could confirm the loan capture of Uros Racic at some point later today, according to the Express & Star.

Carlos Corberan is keen to add to his squad before the transfer window closes and a deal is in place with Italian club Sassuolo over Racic.

The defensively minded midfielder is to join West Brom on a loan deal.

The loan switch will not have an option for West Brom to keep Racic on a permanent basis and that is something the club will have to revisit if they wish to hold on to him after the loan spell.

West Brom could confirm the arrival of Racic as soon as later today.

The midfielder made 22 appearances for Sassuolo in Serie A last season and was booked just once in the process.

Racic has played his club football in Spain, Portugal, his native Serbia and Italy.

The 26-year-old will now soon add England to that list with a spell at West Brom.