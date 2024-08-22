West Ham United’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler is dependent on the club selling players before the window closes next week, according to The Athletic.

Soler is likely to be a bit part player at PSG this season due to the arrival of Joao Neves in the ongoing transfer window.

PSG are open to letting the player go and West Ham are interested in getting their hands on him in the coming days.

Talks are ongoing between the two clubs over a loan deal with an obligation to buy but the negotiations are not straightforward.

It has been claimed that West Ham’s interest in the midfielder is dependent on the Hammers moving on a few players before the window closes.

West Ham are moving forward with the negotiations for Soler but need to bring in funds from player sales.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined PSG in 2022 and has started just 26 Ligue 1 matches for the Parisians.

West Ham are hopeful that they will be able to move on the players needed to afford Soler in the coming days.