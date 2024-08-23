Millwall star Kevin NIsbet, who has been tracked by Hibernian, is set to return to Scotland to join Aberdeen on a season-long loan deal, according to the South London Press.

The Scottish international moved down south only last summer from Hibernian, joining Championship side Millwall on a three-year deal.

He finished his first season at the Den with five goals in 27 Championship appearances and has slipped down the pecking order.

Millwall are ready to let Nisbet go and he has been tracked by Hibernian with a view to taking him back to Easter Road.

It is Aberdeen who have moved quickly though and they are set to bring Nisbet back north of the border.

In fact, the move has already been agreed and he is set to join the Dons on a season-long loan deal before Friday’s deadline.

It remains to be seen whether Aberdeen are able to insert any option-to-buy clause in Nisbet’s deal.

His most productive spell in Scotland was with Hibernian for whom he made 51 goal contributions in 101 matches.