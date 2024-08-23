Aston Villa are set to loan out a player they only signed earlier this summer, with a return to Italy on the cards.

With the summer transfer window now in its closing stages, Villa are finalising the squad that will see them through to the January window.

Unai Emery has just offloaded left-back Alex Moreno to Nottingham Forest, while Aston Villa have been linked with a possible move for out-of-favour Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling.

They are now set to sanction another departure, with a deal to send winger Samuel Illing-Junior on loan to Bologna agreed, according to Sky Italia.

Iling-Junior only joined Aston Villa earlier this summer from Juventus.

He is now to make a quick return to Italy to Bologna on loan for the season, however there will be no option for the Italian side to buy him.

Villa will be looking to see Illing-Junior play on a regular basis back in Italy and continue his development.

The 20-year-old made a total of 24 appearances in Serie A for Juventus last season and made three goal contributions.