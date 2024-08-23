Celtic have almost reached an agreement to sell one of their top players this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Bhoys are working to finalise the shape of the squad that boss Brendan Rodgers will have at his disposal until the January transfer window opens.

Rodgers wants fresh faces, but he is now on the brink of losing one of his top players.

Celtic have been in talks to sell midfielder Matt O’Riley to Premier League side Brighton and the verbal agreement between the two clubs is ‘almost done’.

Things are moving forward and a positive solution is expected to be found soon.

Atalanta have been chasing O’Riley for much of the summer, but could not reach an agreement with Celtic despite making multiple bids.

Brighton have stepped in and are now closing in on bringing the former MK Dons player back to England.

The Seagulls, in the meantime, are also close to signing Ferdi Kadioglu from Jose Mourinho’s side Fenerbahce for a fee in the region of €30m.