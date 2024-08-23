Leeds United target Dejan Ljubicic has been dropped by his agent amid concerns over those around the Koln star pushing for a move to Elland Road.

Ljubicic is wanted by Leeds, but Koln have been unwilling to sell as they see the midfielder as a difference-maker who could help them get back up to the Bundesliga this season.

Koln have already rejected one offer from Leeds for the player and the Whites are said to be mulling another bid.

There has though been change around Ljubicic as, according to German daily Bild, top agent Volker Struth has parted ways with him.

It is claimed that more people in the player’s private circle have become involved, influencing Ljubicic and wanting to force through a move to Leeds.

Issues of that nature are not new though and last summer he tried to move to Wolfsburg, bypassing his then agent Dirk Hebel; as a result the two parted company.

Bild suggest that ‘Ljubicic changes his agents like he changes his football boots’ and has done so five times in the last 18 months.

The behaviour of some around Ljubicic has proven too much for Struth and he has cut ties with the midfielder.

It is claimed that a move before the transfer window closes is looking increasingly unlikely for the midfielder.