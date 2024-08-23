Chelsea are now ‘even more likely’ to sign another striker before the transfer window closes due to Romelu Lukaku’s impending switch to Napoli, according to Sky Sports News.

Napoli have been working on a deal to sign Lukaku and now have a verbal agreement in place with Chelsea.

The deal on the table will see Lukaku head to Napoli on a permanent move and Chelsea will bank just over £25m, while add-ons could see the total amount swell to over £38m.

The Italian side are now pushing to complete the deal and it is suggested that the development makes it ‘even more likely’ that Chelsea will sign another striker this summer.

Chelsea have a number of targets they are looking at and they are keen on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Napoli’s asking price is an issue though and the Italians are unwilling to sanction a loan.

Osimhen could still end up at Chelsea, but the club are looking at a range of targets.

The Blues could also offload Raheem Sterling before the transfer window closes as he is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans.