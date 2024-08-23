FC Porto have secured a sell-on clause as part of a deal worth up to €15m to sell David Carmo to Nottingham Forest.

The 25-year-old centre-back saw out last season on loan at Nottingham Forest’s sister club Olympiacos.

Carmo helped Olympiacos to win the Europa Conference League during a successful spell in Greece.

Now, according to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, Porto have agreed to sell Carmo to Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League side will pay a fixed fee of €11m for the defender, along with €4m in add-ons.

Porto have also included a sell-on clause set at ten per cent meaning the move could yet bring more money into their coffers in the future.

When Carmo makes the move to Nottingham Forest, then will then send him on loan to Greek giants Olympiacos.

Porto forked out a substantial €20m plus €2.5m in add-ons to sign Carmo from Braga in 2022.