Dutch giants Ajax need to offload players before they can facilitate a move for Burnley forward Wout Weghorst.

The Clarets signed Weghorst in 2022 when they were a Premier League club, but he has had stints away on loan, most recently at Hoffenheim in Germany.

He has one year left on his contract at Burnley and the Dutch international has been linked with a move away all summer.

Burnley have received concrete transfer interest from Turkish sides and Eredivisie giants Ajax also want him.

However, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, the Dutch outfit need to sell players before they can make a move for the Clarets striker.

Ajax want to move on the likes of Diant Ramaj, Chuba Akpom and Steven Bergwijn to bring new players in.

Weghorst came on as a second-half substitute in Burnley’s opening two matches in the Championship.

Now it remains to be seen if Ajax will be able to offload enough players to afford Weghorst late in the transfer window.