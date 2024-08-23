Talks for one of Rangers’ stars to exit Ibrox are at an early stage, with interest from England’s League One, according to Sky Sports News.

Gers boss Philippe Clement has made no bones about the importance of moving players out this summer in order to be able to make signings.

The urgency of that situation only increased when Dynamo Kyiv knocked Rangers out of the Champions League qualifiers earlier this month.

Now Clement could be set to trim his squad by offloading centre-back Ben Davies, who is wanted south of the border.

Birmingham City are the side who want the former Liverpool defender and they are keen on a loan deal.

Talks though are only at an early stage.

Davies has struggled to live up to his billing since he signed from Liverpool, where he made no impact.

Liverpool signed Davies from Preston North End amid an injury crisis in 2021, but he failed to win over Jurgen Klopp and never played for the Reds.