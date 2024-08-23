Celtic now have genuine competition for a player they are trying to offload this summer as another club have come in to hijack the deal, according to Sky Sports News.

Brendan Rodgers has players he is ready to part with before the window closes, as he looks to also make signings.

Centre-back is an area that could see changes for the Bhoys, with the club prepared to let Yuki Kobayashi and Gustaf Lagerbielke go, while Stephen Welsh continues to have admirers.

Lagerbielke looks the furthest along the line to a departure, with Dutch side Heerenveen hopeful of signing him.

Now though Italian outfit Lecce have come in with an offer for Lagerbielke and want to hijack Heerenveen’s swoop.

Lecce have offered to take the defender on loan for the season with an option to buy.

Given Heerenveen have been in advanced talks to sign the Swede, Lecce will have work to do if they are to leap to the front of the race.

Celtic had been close to letting the defender leave for Italy in January, but blocked the move due to injuries.