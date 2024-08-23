Burnley, Stuttgart and Ameen Al-Dakhil’s representatives are working towards sorting out the future of the Clarets defender ahead of next Friday’s transfer deadline.

The Belgium international is expected to move on from Burnley before the end of the transfer window.

He has attracted concrete interest from Germany where Stuttgart are interested in getting their hands on the centre-back.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Bundesliga club held talks with the representatives of the Belgian earlier today.

Stuttgart have also continued to be in negotiations with Burnley over agreeing a deal to take Al-Dakhil to Germany.

A loan deal is expected to be agreed upon between the two clubs for the defender’s move to the Bundesliga.

The talks are centred around the buy option that is likely to be part of the agreement between the two clubs.

There is real intent on all sides to find a solution for the defender to move on from Burnley in the coming days.