Hull City are closing in on completing the capture of Sheffield Wednesday linked midfielder Gustavo Puerta.

The Tigers are bidding to strengthen before the transfer window closes and have suffered a number of damaging departures this summer, not least losing Jaden Philogene.

They are pushing forward with an effort to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Puerta, a player that Sheffield Wednesday have been keen on.

While the Owls ultimately did not make an offer for Puerta, Hull have an agreement in place with Leverkusen on a loan deal.

Puerta is now in England with his agent, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, and is undergoing a medical with the Tigers.

Hull will sign the Colombian on a season-long loan.

The deal though will also contain an obligation to buy based on certain conditions being met.

Puerta was a bit part player for Leverkusen last season as they won the Bundesliga title in style.