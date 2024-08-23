Union Berlin coach Bo Svensson has insisted that he does not see any reason to sell Crystal Palace target Robin Gosens this summer.

The 30-year-old left-back’s future at Union Berlin is under the scanner going into the final week of the transfer window.

He is attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League and Crystal Palace are exploring a deal to take him to Selhurst Park ahead of next Friday’s transfer deadline.

Union Berlin do not want to lose him but there are suggestions that they could be happy to let him go if they receive offers in the region of €10m this summer.

However, Svensson is under the assumption that Gosens will not be sold and insists that he is fit and ready for a solid campaign after a good pre-season with the club.

He stressed that he spoke with the player and does not see any rationale for the prospect of selling him at this stage of the window.

Asked if Gosens is staying, Svensson told German broadcaster Sky Deutschland: “I assume so.

“He has a long contract and had a great pre-season.

“I had great conversations with him.

“As a coach, I think he is a very important player for us.

“I see no reason to let him go.”

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace make a concrete move to land Gosens in the coming days.