Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has admitted that Joachim Andersen and Jordan Ayew are on their way out, to Fulham and Leicester City, respectively.

Glasner is having to deal with interest in his players in the final week of the transfer window and could yet lose defender Marc Guehi.

A more immediate impact on the squad though is that defender Andersen is set to sign for Fulham, while attacker Ayew is bound for Leicester.

Asked at a press conference, Glasner explained: “Joachim won’t be available tomorrow.

“He’s in final negotiations [with Fulham].

“The same with Jordan Ayew [and Leicester].”

Crystal Palace have backed Glasner with fresh faces so far this summer, but the Austrian will be looking for further business to be done over the course of the next seven days.

The Eagles have shown interest in out-of-favour Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, but his wages are likely to be an issue.

Palace are due to host West Ham United on Saturday.