Fixture: Sheffield Wednesday vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their side and substitutes to go up against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this evening.

Daniel Farke’s side are still looking for their first win of the season after drawing both Championship matches and crashing out of the EFL Cup.

Despite the stuttering start, Leeds remain favourites to go up from the Championship automatically this season.

They also start as favourites to win tonight’s game at Sheffield Wednesday, who were torn apart for a 4-0 loss in their last match, at Sunderland.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds tonight, with a back four in front of him of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev picked, while Dan James, Brenden Aaronson and Willy Gnonto support Mateo Joseph.

If Farke needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Sam Byram and Joe Rothwell.

Leeds United Team vs Sheffield Wednesday

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Ampadu, Gruev, James, Aaronson, Gnonto, Joseph

Substitutes: Darlow, Cairns, Debayo, Bryam, Crew, Rothwell, Chambers, Piroe, Gelhardt