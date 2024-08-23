Manchester United have had a sense that one of their Premier League rivals would make a move for a player they are willing to offload, but no meaningful dialogue has happened yet, according to the Athletic.

Erik ten Hag is looking to get the capture of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain done and dusted soon.

There are also expected to be further departures from Old Trafford before the window slams shut.

Winger Jadon Sancho is a player that Manchester United are willing to offload if the deal on the table is acceptable.

He has been linked with the Red Devils’ Premier League rivals Chelsea and some at Manchester United sensed the Blues would move for Sancho.

However, no meaningful dialogue has yet to take place between the two clubs about the winger.

There is time in the transfer window for that to happen, but maybe not as long as could be expected as Italian giants Juventus want Sancho.

The Italians are in talks with Manchester United in an effort to agree a deal, with Manchester United being willing to sell for £40m.