Manuel Ugarte is waiting for the green light from Paris Saint-Germain and super agent Jorge Mendes to travel to England to complete the formalities of a move to Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United have been making progress in talks with PSG for the signature of the Uruguayan midfielder.

He has again been left out of PSG’s squad for their game against Montpellier tonight and the midfielder has been training away from the rest of the squad.

A deal is not done yet but Manchester United and PSG are said to be close to agreeing on a deal for Ugarte’s move to Old Trafford.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the midfielder is waiting to receive permission to travel to Manchester.

His agent and PSG are working hard behind the scenes with Manchester United to get a deal over the line soon.

The two clubs could agree on a deal that would see Ugarte join the Red Devils on loan with an obligati0n to buy.

The midfielder has already agreed on personal terms with Manchester United and has been clear about moving to Old Trafford for weeks.