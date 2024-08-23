Progress has been made in talks between Southampton and an agent of one of their players regarding a move away.

Saints are working to finalise the make-up of their squad before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The club have just sold attacker Sekou Mara to bring money in, while Mateusz Lis has headed for Gotzepe.

Midfielder Carlos Alcaraz, who is back at the club from a loan spell at Juventus, could also be heading through the exit door.

Brazilian giants Flamengo are trying to sign the 21-year-old.

Progress has now been made following a meeting between Southampton’s supremo and the player’s representative, according to Brazilian journalist Bruno Lemos.

The talks which would see Alcaraz move to the Brazilian club have moved forward.

There will be fresh discussions on Saturday to finalise the remaining details as Flamengo close in on the midfielder.

What the exact terms on the table are remains to be seen.

Alcaraz featured in Southampton’s opening Premier League game at Newcastle United.