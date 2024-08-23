Nottingham Forest winger Alex Mighten is attracting strong interest from Championship and League One sides, according to the Daily Mirror.

The USA-born forward came through the Nottingham Forest youth set-up and made his first team bow in 2019.

Mighten has made 67 appearances for the Tricky Trees but after the City Ground outfit got promoted to the Premier League he struggled to make a breakthrough in the team.

He spent the first half of the last season at Belgian side Kortrijk and the second half of the campaign with then League One side Port Vale.

Now he has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Nottingham Forest and the Tricky Trees will be happy to let him go if they receive a suitable offer.

Championship and League One sides are interested in Mighten and it has been suggested that they are weighing up a move for him.

The transfer window closes in one week and the City Ground outfit will be looking to offload him.

Now it remains to be seen if Mighten will get a new home by the end of this month.