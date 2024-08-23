Plymouth Argyle are now ‘very close’ to making an addition to Wayne Rooney’s squad, according to talkSPORT.

Rooney wants to strengthen further before the transfer window closes as he tries to steady to ship on the south coast.

Bringing in another goalkeeper since the departure of Michael Cooper for Sheffield United has been a priority for Argyle.

Now they are poised to do so as Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw is ‘very close’ to moving to Home Park.

The 26-year-old custodian is happy to make the move to Plymouth and the deal looks like happening.

Grimshaw has started both Blackpool’s League One games this season, defeats to Crawley Town and Stockport County.

He was on the bench for the Tangerines’ EFL win over Burton Albion.

Grimshaw is four appearances short of hitting the 100 appearances milestone for Blackpool, but it appears the goalkeeper, who joined the club in 2021, will not get there.