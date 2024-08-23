Rangers are open to offers for Leeds United and Blackburn target Rabbi Matondo in the final week of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

Matondo is one of the players whose future at Rangers is under the scanner ahead of next Friday’s transfer deadline.

He has attracted interest south of the border with a few clubs interested in getting their hands on him.

Leeds have been linked with an interest in Matondo and even Blackburn are considering making a move for the winger in the coming days.

Matondo made two substitute appearances in the first two league games of the season but is surplus to requirements at Ibrox.

Rangers are open to offers for the winger before the window closes in the next seven days.

Philippe Clement is keen to bring in more new faces but needs player sales to fund those moves.

Matondo is one of the players the Rangers boss is prepared to move on in order to get in more new signings.