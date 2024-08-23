Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers is keen to stay at Ibrox despite being wanted in the MLS, according to Sky Sports News.

Gers boss Philippe Clement needs to raise funds to further reshape the squad and is expected to listen to offers for a host players.

Clement is still waiting to offload Todd Cantwell, Ianis Hagi and Alex Lowry.

An offer has been put for striker Dessers, from MLS side Atlanta United, the club that did business with Rangers’ city rivals Celtic for Georgios Giakoumakis.

Dessers though does not want to leave Rangers for Atlanta and is keen to stay put at the club.

The striker is still Rangers’ established front-man and wants to continue his career at Ibrox this season.

Dessers, 29, has scored three times in five games for Rangers so far this season.

The Gers are next in action this weekend at home against Ross County and then next play again after the window has closed.