Everton are now set to miss out on Vitor Roque as the striker is on the brink of completing a move to Spanish side Real Betis.

The Toffees are still looking to bring fresh faces through the door before the transfer window closes after their opening-day defeat against Brighton.

Sean Dyche has been looking at striker options and recently Everton were claimed to be Real Betis’ strongest competitors for Roque.

Roque is out of favour at Barcelona and the Spanish giants are poised to move him on.

Now it seems that a destination is almost settled for the Barcelona attacker and it is not Everton.

It was suggested on Thursday that Real Betis were making constant progress in talks and the negotiations were in an advanced stage with Barcelona regarding Roque.

Now according to Spanish journalist Manu de Olmedo, Roque is on the brink of joining Real Betis.

The striker is not in training at Barcelona today, the third day he has missed training, and today could be the day that Real Betis sign him.