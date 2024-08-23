Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman has continued to remain an option for Arsenal in the final week of the transfer window, according to the Independent.

Mikel Arteta has indicated that there could be surprises at Arsenal in the final seven days of the transfer window.

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad but the Gunners boss is looking to bring in a forward before the window closes next Friday.

Nico Williams is their top target but there is an acceptance at Arsenal that it will be hard to convince him to leave Spain in the final week of the window.

Arsenal are looking at alternatives and Lookman is an option for the Gunners in the coming days.

The Gunners are yet to table any bids or make any concrete moves for the Atalanta winger despite speculation in Italy.

However, he is a player the club are assessing as they seek to sign an attacker before the window closes.

Arsenal also do not want to overpay for alternative targets and want to remain disciplined when it comes to the transfer fee.