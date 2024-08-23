Southampton are in negotiations with Arsenal for the signature of Wolves goalkeeping target Aaron Ramsdale, according to Sky Sports News.

Ramsdale has been keen to move on from Arsenal this summer as he dropped behind David Raya in the pecking order at the Emirates last season.

He has been inching to play regular football and several clubs in the Premier League have shown an interest in him.

The England international has been on the radar for Wolves and Bournemouth but one more club are now in discussions with Arsenal.

Newly promoted Southampton are interested in Ramsdale and are in talks with Arsenal over taking him to the south coast of England.

A deal is being discussed between the two clubs that would see the goalkeeper potentially join Southampton on loan.

Arsenal are also keen to insert an obligation to buy in any proposed loan agreement if Southampton survive in the Premier League this season.

The two sides are hoping to secure an agreement for Ramsdale’s move before the transfer window closes next Friday night.