Watford have told defender Wesley Hoedt that they have agreed a deal to sell him to Al Shabab, according to the Athletic.

Hoedt is inside the final year of his contract at Vicarage Road and Watford have been ready to cash in.

Talks have taken place with Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab, who are interested in snapping the centre-back up.

They have now managed to find an agreement with Watford for Hoedt and the English side have informed the player that there is a deal in principle.

Al Shabab will now have to finalise their side of the deal with Hoedt to take him to Saudi Arabia.

Hoedt would join a club that finished eighth in the Saudi Pro League last season.

Former Fenerbahce and FC Porto coach Vitor Pereira is currently at the helm at Al Shabab.

Al Shabab are due to play host to Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq side in the Saudi Pro League this weekend.