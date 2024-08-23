Paris Saint-Germain stand to make a profit on Carlos Soler when he heads to West Ham United.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui is keen to land the Spanish midfielder from PSG and West Ham have been working to deliver for him.

Talks between the two clubs have seen an agreement on the verge of being reached and confidence is high that Soler will join West Ham.

It is a deal which PSG are happy with and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, it should hand the French champions a profit on what they paid for Soler.

When Soler completes a permanent move to West Ham then PSG will bank €23m.

PSG paid just €18m to sign Soler from Valencia in 2022.

The 27-year-old faces a season of limited game time if he stays put at the Parc des Princes.

He is keen to make the move to the London Stadium and the deal looks poised to be completed in the coming days.